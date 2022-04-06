Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘appear disruptive’ to Prince William

File Footage

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle could appear ‘disruptive’ to Harry’s big brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, a celeb astrologer has claimed.

Talking on the ToDiForDaily podcast, Emile Adame commented on the two formerly-close royal brothers and their relationship since Harry’s marriage to Meghan and his move to the US.

According to Adame’s scrutiny: “They have different opinions and were born to do such different things which could lead to some disagreements and them not fully understanding each other.”

The astrologer went on to suggest that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton “may look at Harry and Meghan as being very disruptive.”

Adame said: “I feel that William has a more... mature energy... that his energy is older than he actually is... along with Kate.”



