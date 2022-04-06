Prince Harry, Prince William’s relationship ‘very challenging’ after Megxit

File Footage

Prince Harry and Prince William’s current relationship has been described as ‘very challenging’ by a renowned celeb astrologer.



Talking on the ToDiForDaily podcast, Emile Adame commented on the two formerly-close royal brothers and their relationship since Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle and his move to the US.

According to Adame’s scrutiny: “They have different opinions and were born to do such different things which could lead to some disagreements and them not fully understanding each other.”

Adame’s words were previously echoed by Prince Harry himself in a 2019 documentary in which he said that him and Prince William “are certainly on different paths”.

The astrologer went on to suggest that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton “may look at Harry and Meghan as being very disruptive.”

Adame said: “I feel that William has a more... mature energy... that his energy is older than he actually is... along with Kate.”

She added: “I still see challenges around their relationship. I feel that there will be conversations... but I don't know that they're going to get back exactly to the place that they were at.”