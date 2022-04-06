Khloe Kardashian receives backlash for sharing snap of daughter True

 
Wednesday April 06, 2022
By Web Desk
April 06, 2022
Khloe Kardashian received severe backlash from the keyboard warriors for posting a picture of her three-year-old daughter True wearing a full-face of make-up.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who shares True with Tristan Thompson left fans concerned after she shared a snap of True pouting for the camera and rocking glittery purple eyeshadow and bright red lipstick.

"Good Morning," Khloe captioned the post along with a kiss emoji.

In no time fans slid to the comments section and showed their concern as they were quite shocked how the 37-year-old allowed her toddler to play with make-up.

"Not cute let her be a baby," one user said while another disappointed added: "Good thing Kanye isn't the dad, he'd be trippin."

Another fan wrote: "You put all that makeup on a 3 year old."