Khloe Kardashian receives backlash for sharing snap of daughter True

Khloe Kardashian received severe backlash from the keyboard warriors for posting a picture of her three-year-old daughter True wearing a full-face of make-up.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who shares True with Tristan Thompson left fans concerned after she shared a snap of True pouting for the camera and rocking glittery purple eyeshadow and bright red lipstick.
"Good Morning," Khloe captioned the post along with a kiss emoji.
In no time fans slid to the comments section and showed their concern as they were quite shocked how the 37-year-old allowed her toddler to play with make-up.
"Not cute let her be a baby," one user said while another disappointed added: "Good thing Kanye isn't the dad, he'd be trippin."
Another fan wrote: "You put all that makeup on a 3 year old."
