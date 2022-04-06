Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian shower praise on Kim's beau Pete Davidson

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, who had already approved Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson, have lavished praise on the comedian in new interview.



The mother-daughter duo shared their thoughts about Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson in ABC News special with Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts.

Kris Jenner described Davidson as "great" and “a really nice guy", while sister Khloe said: "He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time."



Kim Kardashian also gushed over her partner, saying: "Obviously I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Kim Kardashian confirmed their relationship last month in a post on Instagram, shortly after she was declared legally single after filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West.



Kim's family approved Pete Davidson shortly after the two had debuted their romance via social media. “I love this,” sister Khloé Kardashian wrote via Instagram comment on March 11, on the 41-year-old Skims mogul’s initial post.



In one photo, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star laid his head in his girlfriend’s lap before posting for a candid selfie together.

In addition to the 37-year-old Good American cofounder, other members of the Kardashian-Jenner squad couldn’t help but “like” her post. Mom Kris Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner both double-tapped the snap, while Scott Disick added his own comment.