Kim Kardashian reveals her true feelings for Pete Davidson in new interview: Video

Kim Kardashian has showered love on her new beau Pete Davidson, saying she is “very happy and content” in her relationship with the comedian.
The 41-year-old discussed her romance with Pete during her appearance on Good Morning America, saying: “I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them."
In conversation with Robin Roberts - the anchor of the show - Kardashian said: "Obviously I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace."
Kim's mother Kris Jenner described Davidson as "great" and “a really nice guy", while sister Khloe said: "He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time."
Watch - Kardashian is revealing her true feelings in a preview of an ABC News special with Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts.
The mother-of-four finally first linked with the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, in October 2021 when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster ride.
Kim Kardashian confirmed their relationship last month in a post on Instagram, shortly after she was declared legally single after filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West.
Ed Sheeran said, 'Such "baseless" claims "are way too common"
Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar slap: Morgan was furious over the backlash the actor received
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding festivities will begin on April 13
Princes Charles is desperately in love with Prince Harry, says expert
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share three kids
Jada Pinkett Smith dated August Alsina while being married to Will Smith