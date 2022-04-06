 
close
Wednesday April 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian reveals her true feelings for Pete Davidson in new interview: Video

Kim's mom Kris Jenner describes Davidson as 'great' and 'nice guy' while Khloe says he just makes her laugh

By Web Desk
April 06, 2022
Kim Kardashian reveals her true feelings for Pete Davidson in new interview: Video

Kim Kardashian has showered love on her new beau Pete Davidson, saying she is “very happy and content” in her relationship with the comedian.

The 41-year-old  discussed her romance with Pete  during her appearance on  Good Morning America, saying:  “I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them."

 In conversation with Robin Roberts - the anchor of the  show - Kardashian said: "Obviously I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Kim's  mother Kris Jenner described Davidson as "great" and “a really nice guy", while sister Khloe said: "He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time."

Watch - Kardashian  is revealing her true feelings in a preview of an ABC News special with Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts.

The mother-of-four finally first linked with the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, in October 2021 when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster ride. 

Kim Kardashian  confirmed their relationship last month in a post on Instagram, shortly after she was declared legally single after filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West.