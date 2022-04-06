Kim Kardashian reveals her true feelings for Pete Davidson in new interview: Video

Kim Kardashian has showered love on her new beau Pete Davidson, saying she is “very happy and content” in her relationship with the comedian.

The 41-year-old discussed her romance with Pete during her appearance on Good Morning America, saying: “I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them."

In conversation with Robin Roberts - the anchor of the show - Kardashian said: "Obviously I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Kim's mother Kris Jenner described Davidson as "great" and “a really nice guy", while sister Khloe said: "He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time."

Watch - Kardashian is revealing her true feelings in a preview of an ABC News special with Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts.

The mother-of-four finally first linked with the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, in October 2021 when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster ride.

Kim Kardashian confirmed their relationship last month in a post on Instagram, shortly after she was declared legally single after filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West.