Britons reject Andrew on Queen balcony during Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Britons do not want Prince Andrew to play centre stage at Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The summer affair, that is the talk of the town, will celebrate the monarch's 70 years as Head of Britain. In new poll carried out by Express.co.uk, royal admirers were asked: “Should Prince Andrew be allowed to join Platinum Jubilee celebrations?”

While 82% people said no, 17% agreed that Andrew should join the Queen. Some of the qualitative responses included: “[Andrew] cannot take on any public role as he is not a working member of the Royal Family now and it would be best to keep as low a profile as possible.

“I expect he will attend the Platinum Jubilee service at St Paul's but it would be best if Her Majesty were escorted by Charles rather than Andrew this time given the objections raised by him escorting her to Prince Philip's memorial service," wrote another.

“If he cared enough about his mother and the effect his presence escorting her could hurt the Royal Family, he should have been the first to say, ‘No, I will quietly slip in," added a third.

“He should obviously be included in any private family events. He should play no major role in any public events unless he is only there as a spectator," chimed in another.

One compared Andrew's presence at Prince Philip memorial to Platinum Jubilee.

“Look at the optics from the memorial service. I get that he's her son and he should have been there as it was for his father but for the Jubilee, he should be nowhere to be found…

“The only people on the balcony should be the working senior royals like Anne, Sophie, Edward and of course the Cambridges and their children.

“Otherwise it will open up another can of worms for the image of the monarchy…Just keep the balcony simple and small," noted a netizen.

One had a message for the Queen: “It's not a case of what his mother wants. During the Platinum celebrations, she is the Queen of Britain and the Commonwealth. It’s [about] what the public wants.”

The 95-year-old frail monarch, who recently exiled second son Prince Andrew, ripped off his titles, was spotted in a change of mannerism, bringing back old love for the favourite son.

In one of the photos obtained by BBC, the Queen was spotted holding on to Andrew inside the Westminster Abbey as the audience stood in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh.