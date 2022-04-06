Deepika Padukone shares inspiring note on ‘personal calling’: See post

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone won hearts with her latest inspiring post on social media.



Recently, the RamLeela actress, who is quite active on social media took to Instagram and penned a note on ‘personal calling’, and it’s truly all the midweek motivation we need.

The post shared by Deepika, is a quote from one of Paulo Coelho’s books.

The quote read as, “What is a personal calling? It is God’s blessing. It is the path that God chose for you here on Earth. Whenever we do something that fills us with enthusiasm, we are following our legend. However, we don't all have the courage to confront our own dream."

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika has some interesting movies in her kitty. The actress is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited comeback movie Pathaan which will also feature John Abraham in the lead.

Besides, she will also be collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. Apart from these, Deepika will also be working on the Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood classic The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas.