Shawn Mendes: 'I loved Camila first for so many years and that's never gonna change'

Shawn Mendes will never deny his love for Camila Cabello, he says.

Speaking On Air with Ryan Seacrest during an interview on Tuesday, the 23-year-old singer shared that he still shares deep friendship with former girlfriend of two years.

"[We're] so friendly. I mean, I loved Camila first for so many years and that's never gonna change," he said.

Speaking about his new song, When You're Gone, which he admits addressed his breakup with the Havana songstress, Mendes added: "I think it's really just the processing and the complexities of that, the complexities of knowing something is better and still wanting to hold on and all the reasons why," he explained. "I'm really glad to be able to just be real and authentic with my music because it's cathartic for me too, to be able to write about these things."

Speaking on how he believes this breakup is a blessing, Mendes continued: "I think most people have that fear, but in a lot of ways, I think a breakup can be a blessing too, because it can really show you that you are [strong enough], which is necessary," he said.