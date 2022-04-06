Sarah Ferguson raises voice for Afghan girls

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has raised her voice for the Afghan girls as she met the refugees in Albania.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Sarah shared photos with the Afghan refugees including top female judge, other women leaders in their respective fields, the all-girls national cycling team, doctors, long serving military, mothers, fathers, and children, some who had been separated from their parents.
In the first picture, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother can be seen raising a placard inscribed with slogan “To world! Afghan girls matter! They have right to study!”.
In the caption of the post, Sarah says, “The refugee camp was located at the Kolivari resort in Golem and I was welcomed by an Afghan poet, Mohammad Zaria, with a poem about peace, written specially.”
Prince Harry wants to return to UK but Meghan Markle does not, because the Duchess has other plans.
"Drive My Car" was also nominated for best director and best adapted screenplay, as well as best picture -- a first in...
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker had one major requirement from Las Vegas chapels before they said ‘I do’
Rihanna said, “Today is my Queen’s birthday!!! Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and...
Selena Gomez gets candid about her decision to leave social media as well as the impact its made
Prince Charles says, “It was a pleasure to welcome Her Majesty The Queen of Spain to Bishop Auckland today to...