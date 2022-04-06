Sarah Ferguson raises voice for Afghan girls

Sarah Ferguson raises her voice for Afghan girls

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has raised her voice for the Afghan girls as she met the refugees in Albania.



Taking to her Instagram handle, Sarah shared photos with the Afghan refugees including top female judge, other women leaders in their respective fields, the all-girls national cycling team, doctors, long serving military, mothers, fathers, and children, some who had been separated from their parents.

In the first picture, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother can be seen raising a placard inscribed with slogan “To world! Afghan girls matter! They have right to study!”.

In the caption of the post, Sarah says, “The refugee camp was located at the Kolivari resort in Golem and I was welcomed by an Afghan poet, Mohammad Zaria, with a poem about peace, written specially.”

