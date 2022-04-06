Prince William, Kate Middleton had ‘eye-opening’ revelations on royal tour of Jamaica

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly felt that their royal tour to Jamaica was reportedly ‘a real eye-opener’.

This revelation has been revealed by royal correspondent Christina Garibaldi during an interview with Us Weekly.

“Prince Wiliam and Kate's first tour since the start of the pandemic was met with political friction and left the couple feeling remorse.”

“The couple were looking forward to travelling to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas but it was certainly more challenging than expected given the protests.”

“They [William and Kate] obviously knew the history but being there during the protest was a real eye-opener.”

She added: “The couple were met by protests and an open letter in Jamaica which called for the Royal Family and the British government to apologise and pay reparations for subjecting the island to colonial rule and slavery.”