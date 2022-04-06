Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'barely came up for air' amid Las Vegas wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shocked fans with a Las Vegas wedding this week.

While the official photos of the couple have not yet been released, One Love Wedding Chapel owner shares what really happened during the ceremony.

Marty Frierson tells PEOPLE that the husband and wife could not get their hands off each other.

"There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air!" he says. "They just seemed totally in love."

"They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle," he continues. "I don't know if they were the friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves."

Marty shares the lovebirds had called ahead of arriving at the venue and asked if the chapel was available.

"I didn't know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there," he says.

"They paid and they requested [an] Elvis Presley [impersonator] — that was mandatory," he continues. "I called back 5 minutes later and was like, 'I got an Elvis.' And there they were."

For the couple, Frierson says it was "very important to them" to have "the Vegas experience."