Meghan Markle attempting to trademark ‘Archetypes’ podcast: 'Hundreds of years too late’

Meghan Markle’s attempts to have Archetypes podcast trademarked called into question.

The podcast from Archewell Audio, one of Meghan’s 11 complex web companies filed for a trademark on Archetypes’.

According to Express UK, this move would plunge the Sussexes into ownership of the trademark, rather than Spotify which paid the couple £18million back in 2020.

Legal experts warn this move could spell legal repercussions from both, Spotify and any companies already using the Archetypes trademark.

The podcast’s trailer shares Meghan’s mission statement and in it, she could be heard saying, “This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us.”

“But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?’.”