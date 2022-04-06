Britney Spears's attorney reveals how he ‘terminated’ Jamie Spears from conservatorship

Britney Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart highlights the real reason he managed to have Jamie Spears kicked off the conservatorship.

The lawyer spoke of his game plan to THR and admitted, “It was [all] strategic. I knew we’d be able to get a much faster hearing if we tried to bifurcate this”.

“First moving to suspend the father and removing that impediment on the way to termination.”

Epically since Mr Rosengart was sure, Spears’ counsel “wanted to avoid the stigma of their client being suspended” and after a few back and forths, he was able to “get the wind at our backs.”

“One of the best days I had in the case was when I was able to call Britney on Sept. 29 right after the hearing.”

“She was away at the time, and I told her she’d be able to wake up the next morning — for the first time in 13 years — without her father being conservator of the estate. That was what she wanted, and she was elated.”