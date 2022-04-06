Britney Spears’ attorney breaks down reasons for taking conservatorship case

Britney Spears’ lawyer sheds light on the real reason he chose to take on her conservatorship case, despite it being ‘completely out of the ordinary’.

The attorney, Mathew Rosengart, conservatorship managed to wrestle the conservatorship case to a close, four months after coming aboard.

During his interview with THR, he was quoted saying, “I was concerned, even before getting involved, about why this woman appeared to have some of her fundamental rights and civil liberties stripped away.”

“As a former federal prosecutor, I had experience with criminal defendants who were charged with committing heinous crimes, and they had the right to choose their own counsel, yet Britney did not have that right.”

In terms of his personal reasons for taking the case in the first place, Mr Rosengart admitted, “I’ve always detested bullying, even growing up. Bullying a woman is even more unacceptable and abhorrent.”

“It was troubling to me both personally and professionally, and I felt I could help stop it, as a lawyer and otherwise. That’s a pledge I made, and it was really rewarding to be able to help.”



