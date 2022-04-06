Hilaria Baldwin ‘waiting to reveal’ details of baby no. 8: ‘Fear is an understatement’

Hilaria Baldwin has just taken to social media to share her plans for baby no 7 and admits she will share information ‘soon enough’ but is waiting because of ‘two reasons’.

She shared the conditions on Instagram Stories and began by writing, “So many of you are asking what I'm having… I do know and I will tell you but I'm waiting for two things.”

“1. I lost a baby at 4 months in 2019 (maybe some of you remember). I think about her daily and understand that motherhood has its beauty and its darkness.”

“But I will wait until I'm past the point when I lost my daughter,” she added.

Reason number two, on the other hand, revolves around Hilaria’s bid to be more inclusive and understanding towards the prejudice in the world.

For reason no. 2 she admitted, “I am talking with a few close confidants on how I can be thoughtful and inclusive on helping to curate a more gender inclusive world.”

Before concluding she added, “It pains me so much to see that people are vilified and harassed and not included for simply being who they are. Peaceful, loving, beautiful humans.”