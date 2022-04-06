Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker had ‘uncompromising’ requirement from officiant, owner says

The chapel owner responsible for hosting Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s big day was asked to secure one ‘uncompromising’ requirement before they said ‘I do’.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s major rule included the officiant and according to Page Six, it was to have an Elvis impersonator officiate the ceremony in full.

Recalling the moments before the big exchange of vows, the owner of the chapel Marty Frierson, recalled, “We have a celebrity coming in from the awards [show] and want to make sure you’re open.”

Kourtney and Travis attended the Grammys on Sunday night.

“‘We looked at your reviews. You’re a five-star chapel, so we know it’s nice – but can you get us, Elvis?’” Marty recalled being asked by Kardashian and Barker.

“So I’m like, ‘It’s kinda late, but let me see what I can do’,” he admitted at the time.

They were so adamant according to the owner that “they didn’t want to book” without one, “So I made some calls.”

Even though he always has some impersonators on hand, not all of them are available on call 24/7 Marty explained.

According to the outlet, the owner was so worried about it being a total scam that he had the couple’s rep pay the fee upfront before the proceedings.

They reportedly arrived after 1. a.m, with four other people in toe, who photographed the wedding “from every angle.”

After the ceremony and “after they got married, they walked out onto the driveway, tossed the bouquet and sped off,” Mark recalled before concluding.

As of yet, the couple is yet to publically confirm their nuptials.