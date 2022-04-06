Photographer shares what she felt after she saw Queen Elizabeth

Mary McCartney, the daughter of Paul McCartney, has revealed that she was scared when she was asked to take a portrait of Queen Elizabeth.



"I was the most scared I've ever been," said Mary who, according to Daily Mail Plus, took the shots of the Queen to mark the longest-reigning British monarch.

"I was waiting in a hallway in the palace when in my mind, I had this sort of out-of-body nervous moment," the publication quoted the 52-year-old as saying.

On 6th February this year, the Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people.

The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated in 2022 in the Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. The celebration plans were formally unveiled in full by Buckingham Palace on 10 January 2022.