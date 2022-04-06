Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raise voice for women affected by pandemic

Every time Prince Harry and his Meghan Markle speak about an issue, the couple faces a new wave of criticism from royal experts and fans in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex 's Archewell Foundation has issued a statement on a new report on the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on women.

Although the couple has voiced their support for the women affected by the pandemic, their good intentions are unlikely to stop their haters from targeting them online.

The statement issued on the organization's website read, "Last week, our friends at the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) released a new report that provides a timely snapshot of the continuing, multi-faceted impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women and mothers. While men have returned to the workforce at pre-pandemic levels, the report finds 1.1 million fewer women are in the labor force today than in February 2020."



The statement said, "NWLC also draws on new, national survey data to detail the disproportionate mental, economic, and health burdens on women — particularly among Black women, Latinas, and other women of color, who as a result of the pandemic, are more likely to be managing caregiving responsibilities, navigating loss of household income, dealing with food insecurity, and battling mental health struggles."

It added, "To address this uneven toll, the NWLC has put forth policy suggestions for a women-centered recovery."