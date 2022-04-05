Kanye West spends quality time with relatives after cancelling Coachella performance

Kanye West reportedly hit a small celebration at one of his relatives' place right after pulling out from Coachella's performing lineup just two weeks before the festival.

TMZ on Monday reported that the Donda 2 rapper won't be performing at the festival after his Grammy performance was also cancelled due to his 'concerning online behaviour' including social media attacks on Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah and others.

However, the 44-year-old rapper is not letting the drama get the best of him. The Sun reported that West has been spending quality time with his new ladylove Chaney Jones in Santa Barbara.

The 24 times Grammy winner also attended a family event where he was spotted gleaming with happiness as he adorned a big smile on his face.

West's cousin, Lawrenze Franklin took to social media to share a short video of the hip-hop star arriving at an intimate bash.

"This what 85 looks like! My family including my cousin Kanye surprised my grandma for her 85th bday," the post was captioned. "Been too long since... was a great day."