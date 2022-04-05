Chelsea Handler praises Chris Rock’s 'confidence' after Will Smith’s Oscars slap

American comedian Chelsea Handler has expressed her thoughts on Will Smith’s shocking reaction to slapping Chris Rock on the stage of the 2022 Oscars ceremony after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle.

While Smith’s slap to the comedian left everyone stunned, the internet has also been divided with reactions from fellow stars.

Recently, Handler spoke about the shocking incident while hitting the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys over the weekend.

Handler, who was nominated for Best Comedy Album at the show, addressed the Oscars incident and expressed her support for Rock. "He was a professional — and that was a great example for all performers, all comedians, to not be reactive in the moment," she said.

"It wasn't necessary to be reactive. I think the reaction is heard now and it's appropriate, and people have really felt for him," she added.

She also lauded Rock’s confidence in handling the situation as he "handled himself with such aplomb" after the incident and said, "I feel for him. He's an incredible guy. I love the way he handled it, and I respect him even more."

Handler's boyfriend Jo Koy also praised Rock and said, "I can't wait for his take on it. It's going to be serious and funny at the same time,"

"He's the king, and he showed everyone why he's the king. It was beautiful what he did," he said.