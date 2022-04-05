Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt earn THIS amount for a single film: Check here

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the talk of the town as the lovebirds are reportedly going to make it official this month.

While both actors are known for their remarkable acting prowess, their combined worth is going to leave you surprised.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor charges INR 15 crore per film whereas Ranbir reportedly will get a whooping sum of INR 60 - 70 crore for his upcoming movie Animal.

Alia will earn the said amount for her film Darlings too but she lowered her fee for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical crime drama and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, according to the same news outlet.

Their combined worth is calculated to be around INR 85 crore per film making them a power couple in true sense.

Earlier, a source told the portal that Alia and Ranbir’s “wedding festivities will take place from April 13 – 17 and during this period, the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies are also scheduled”.

The will be getting married at RK House in an intimate wedding ceremony and will reportedly throw a reception for industry friends later this month.