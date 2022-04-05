Britney Spears blasts ex Justin Timberlake in scathing shout-out

FileFootage

Britney Spears took a dig at her ex Justine Timberlake as she penned a long scathing post to spill the beans on her upcoming book.



Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer slammed Timberlake as expressing difficulties in 'bringing up past events of her life.'

"I’ve never been able to express openly," Spears' since-deleted post read. "I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young with those events took place."

"But instead of using my heart, I’m using the intellectual approach as Justin [Timberlake] did when he apologized to Janet [Jackson] and me," the 40-year-old singer continued.

"Although he was never bullied or threatened by his family, he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later!!! Timing is EVERYTHING!!!"

Timberlake expressed being 'deeply sorry' towards Spears in February 2021 after the documentary Framing Britney Spears was released, reported US Weekly.