Priyanka Chopra cheers for husband Nick Jonas at Baseball Game: See here

Priyanka Chopra is always seen cheering for her husband Nick Jonas on social media, be it at concerts, campaigns or in this case, a baseball game.
Taking to Instagram, the Quantico actress shared a slew of ‘sporty’ photos where she could be seen hooting for her husband as he played baseball.
In the first photo, Nick was seen dressed in a baseball uniform, ready to strike a shot.
In second photo, the Sky is Pink star was spotted wearing red coloured ankle-length pants which she paired with a long, oversized jersey.
Priyanka captioned the post, “Game Day."
Earlier, the couple set social abuzz after they were spotted out on a lunch date in Los Angeles.
It was reportedly the first time the duo made an appearance after the birth of their daughter via surrogacy in January.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to reportedly tie the knot this month
"I love the way he handled it, and I respect him even more," said Chelsea Handler for Chris Rock
Kanye West cancelled his Coachella performance just two weeks before the event
Reports said that Kim Kardashian got to officially meet Pete Davidson's grandparents during their NYC trip
Kim Kardashian has still not introduced Pete Davidson to her four children for a reason
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham enjoyed precious time with their family on a pricey superyacht