Tuesday April 05, 2022
By Web Desk
April 05, 2022
Priyanka Chopra cheers for husband Nick Jonas at Baseball Game: See here

Priyanka Chopra is always seen cheering for her husband Nick Jonas on social media, be it at concerts, campaigns or in this case, a baseball game.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico actress shared a slew of ‘sporty’ photos where she could be seen hooting for her husband as he played baseball.

In the first photo, Nick was seen dressed in a baseball uniform, ready to strike a shot.

In second photo, the Sky is Pink star was spotted wearing red coloured ankle-length pants which she paired with a long, oversized jersey.

Priyanka captioned the post, “Game Day."


Earlier, the couple set social abuzz after they were spotted out on a lunch date in Los Angeles.

It was reportedly the first time the duo made an appearance after the birth of their daughter via surrogacy in January.  