Kangana Ranaut slams Grammys for not paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted after the 2022 Grammys and as well as Oscars failed to pay tribute to veteran legend Lata Mangeshkar in their ‘In Memoriam’ segment.

As the Recording Academy had mentioned Lata Mangeshkar, who was also known as the Nightingale of India, on their official website, however, the live telecast of the 64th Annual Grammy awards saw her omission in the ceremony, held on Sunday night.

The Queen actress turned to her social media handle and expressed her grief over Mangeshkar’s name missing from the show.

"We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies... both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji.”

She continued, “our media should totally boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards... We should boycott these snooty western awards,” wrote the Manikarnika actress on her Instagram story.

The 'In Memoriam' segment of the 2022 Grammy Awards, heartfelt tributes were paid to several late musical powerhouses including Stephen Sondheim and Taylor Hawkins.