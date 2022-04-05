Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria stuns in a navy blue gown as she shows off baby bump

Hilaria Baldwin showed off her baby bump as she is expecting her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin.

Taking to Instagram, the yoga instructor dropped a video of herself showing off her baby bump in a mirror

She captioned the clip, “It’s starting to pop.”

Hilaria had her pregnancy glow on as she donned a gorgeous navy blue gown. She complimented her look with some jewellery pieces a bracelet, necklace and earrings.

She looked ravishing with her high golden heels and her short brown hair were left open.

Hilaria and the Dr. Death actor are parents to daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.

She announced the news on the photo sharing app as she posted a adorable video of her family.

Hilaria wrote, “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall.”

“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise”, she continued. “I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!”

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones,” she concluded.







