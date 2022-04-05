Prince Andrew’s return to Platinum Jubilee ‘could really backfire for royal family’

Prince Andrew’s potential return at Epsom Derby for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations could ‘really backfire for the royal family’, it is believed.



Royal expert Natalie Oliveri believes that Queen Elizabeth may face Jubilee disaster if she allows her favourite son Prince Andrew to escort her to Epsom.

This she said while discussing Andrew’s potential return at Epsom Derby on the Australian Today Extra programme.

The Sun quoted Oliveri as saying, “I think it could really backfire for the Royal Family.

“This is not going to be a good look if Prince Andrew does accompany his mother to the Epsom Derby later this year.”

The royal expert further said: “It will certainly leave a lot of people angry.”

Natalie Oliveri remarked this days after Prince Andrew escorted his mother to Prince Philip's memorial on March 29 nearly two months after he settled Virginia Giuffre lawsuit.

According to latest reports, Prince Andrew is being lined up to accompany her mother again to the Epsom on Platinum Jubilee weekend.