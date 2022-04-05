Pakistan demarched US ambassador over ‘interference’: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: file

MULTAN: Reacting to the alleged “foreign plot” aimed at changing the PTI’s regime in Pakistan with the nexus of local leaders through a no-confidence motion, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Islamabad, on the directions of the National Security Committee (NSC), demarched the US ambassador over the “threatening letter”.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the NSC meeting declared the "foreign interference" inappropriate and directed to issue a demarche to the country. He maintained that Pakistan had also registered its protest in Washington through its ambassador over the "foreign plot".

“Pakistan is an independent and sovereign country and no country should interfere in our internal affairs,” he added.

The former foreign minister said that the Pakistani nation does not want any kind of external interference in the country. He maintained: “Our decisions should be in accordance with our constitution, law and public aspirations.”



Responding to a question, Qureshi said that Turkey is Pakistan’s time-tested friend and it always supported Islamabad in difficult times.

Criticising the Opposition over their protest against the PTI’s government for “violation of the Constitution”, he asked if the Constitution allows horse-trading.

India wants a pro-New Delhi government in Pakistan, he added. Qureshi said that they had told India that Islamabad wanted friendly ties with India but they will not compromise on Kashmir.

US again rejects interference allegations

On Monday, the United States had reiterated that the allegations of interference in Pakistan's internal issues were untrue and maintained it supports the peaceful upholding of constitutional principles.

Responding to questions on the ongoing constitutional crisis in Pakistan, the US Department of State spokesperson had said, "We support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles -- that is the case in Pakistan -- it is the case around the world."

The State Department spokesperson once again said, "There's absolutely no truth to the allegations."



The State Department had further said that the US does not support one political party over another. "We support the broader principles -- the principles of rule of law -- of equal justice under the law," the spokesperson had concluded.

