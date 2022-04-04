Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome their first child

Haarsh Limbachiyaa has welcomed a baby boy with wife Bharti Singh.

The couple, who were expecting their first child, made an official announcement with a photo and took to social media to share the big news.

While they did not share any picture of their child, they did include a snap from their photoshoot. Dropping the good news, they captioned the post, "It’s a BOY."

Meanwhile, fans and friends slid to the comments section and sent congratulatory wishes for the first-time parents.



Actress Anita Hassanandani wrote, "Yaaayyy congratulations."

While Rahul Vaidya commented, "OMG can’t wait to see … congratulations."

Karan Johar also wished the couple as he wrote, "Congratulations," and Jasmin Bhasin exclaimed, "Yayyyy."

As per Bharti's social media presence, the comedian worked until the very last minute. She even went on Instagram Live to address some birth-related rumours.

She had said, "Haarsh and I talk about the baby and wonder who he/she will take after. But one thing for sure, the baby is going to be funny because both of us are funny."