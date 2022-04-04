Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor leaves fans spellbound with latest Instagram photos: See

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor dropped jaws after she showed off her baby bump in an ivory drape on social media.



Recently, the Khoobsurat actress announced the good news on Instagram as she is expecting her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja.



Amid all, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress took to photo-sharing app and shared swoon-worthy photos of herself while flaunting her baby bulge.

In the pictures, we can see Sonam draped in an ivory saree-like attire that had beads at the border.

The actress left her hair open and wore big round earrings and a necklace. She gave retro vibes with her attire and eye makeup.

In the first picture, Sonam posed while flaunting her baby bump and looked like an angel.

In the next picture, she sat on a chair and looked like royalty. We have to admit that she looked like a true diva.

Meanwhile, fans dropped several heart emoticons in the comments section.



