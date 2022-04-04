Chaney Jones showers love over beau Kanye West post Grammys 2022

Kanye West's new ladylove Chaney Jones lauded her beau for winning big at Grammy Awards.

The Donda 2 rapper made headlines at the 64th annual ceremony despite being barred from performing at the event this year over his 'concerning online behaviour.'

Taking to Instagram, Jones shared the news of the 44-year-old rapper winning big at the prestigious event to laud her boyfriend.

Showering her support over West, Jones referred to the hip-hop artist as the G.O.A.T while adding that she's 'so proud' of him.

The Praise God hitmaker won an award under the category of Best Melodic Rap Performance for Hurricane alongside The Weeknd and Lil Baby.

The rapper, who now goes as Ye, also left others behind in the Best Rap Song category with his track Jail.

West's recent win has increased the number of Grammy awards he has up to 24.