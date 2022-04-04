Prince Harry, Meghan Markle declared 'soulmates’ by astrologer

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially been confirmed as ‘soulmates’ by a celebrity astrologer who also seems to think that they were put together for a higher purpose, reported Express UK.

Harry and Meghan, who in 2020 stepped away from their royal duties and relocated to the US, are currently embroiled in a simmering rift with the British royal family, however, celeb astrologer Emili Adame believes they are headed for something big.

Adame first analysed the couple’s birth charts; Harry is a practical Virgo with a Taurus moon born on September 15, while Meghan has a Leo sun with a Libra moon.

Talking on the To Di For Daily podcast, Adame claimed that their ‘energies’ combined are proof that they are ‘soulmates’.

Adame also said: “I feel that they Harry and Meghan met each other at the right time, and if I were just looking on the surface, I would say: they might be a good match. But I really feel that their energies truly, truly are copasetic.”

She added: “I mean… they’re soulmates – regardless of what people think – they are here to complete something very important together.”

Adame offered more detail about the two, involving analysis of their ‘north nodes’, the “ascending lunar nodes which hold the key to their destinies,” according to Express UK.

She said: “Harry’s energy – his north node – is in Gemini so he has an energy to spread a message, he has a message to give to the collective.”

“And then Meghan has a north node in Leo, which is to be famous, to shine, it’s to not conform to society, it’s to be a leader in some sort of realm of being noticed or well-known,” she concluded.