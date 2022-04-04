Prince Andrew accused of ‘taking Philip's place in Queen Elizabeth's life’

File Footage





Prince Andrew has been accused of trying to stage a public return after a sex scandal by attempting to take his late father Prince Philip’s place next to Queen Elizabeth.



The comments come from royal expert Natalie Oliveri after Prince Andrew accompanied his mother, the monarch, at Philip’s memorial. Soon after, reports of him attending the upcoming Epsom Derby beside her started doing the rounds.

Talking on Australian show Today Extra, Oliveri said: “Some fear he is trying to wedge himself in as the Queen's unofficial advisor.

She further suggested that Andrew could be using the absence of his late father Prince Philip to relaunch himself in the public.

“His potential appearance at Epsom could be why he took such a prominent role at Philip's memorial last week,” Oliveri added.

In the same show, she also warned Queen Elizabeth against supporting Andrew’s public return, saying: “I think it could really backfire for the Royal Family.”