A. R. Rahman drops pictures with son as they attend Grammy Awards 2022

Renowned singer A. R. Rahman attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards 2022 with his son A. R. Ameen.

Taking to Twitter, the singer-songwriter shared several glimpses from the prestigious ceremony.

In the first post, the Oscar winner is accompanied with his son as he took a selfie captioning it with an eye heart emoji, “Grammys”

The singer donned a brown and yellow jacket with black pants and shoes whereas Ameen opted for a multi coloured shirt with dark pants and silver shoes.

Rahman also posted a picture with his team in his second tweet. He wrote in the caption, “All Set”

In third picture, the musician posed with his son again at the red carpet.

“Parenting,” he titled the photograph.



