 
close
Monday April 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

A. R. Rahman drops pictures with son as they attend Grammy Awards 2022

A. R. Rahman marks his presence at the Grammys with his son A. R. Ameen

By Web Desk
April 04, 2022
A. R. Rahman drops pictures with son as they attend Grammy Awards 2022
A. R. Rahman drops pictures with son as they attend Grammy Awards 2022

Renowned  singer A. R. Rahman  attended   the  64th Annual Grammy Awards 2022 with his son   A. R. Ameen.

Taking to Twitter, the singer-songwriter shared several glimpses from the   prestigious ceremony.

In the first post, the Oscar winner is accompanied with his son as he took a selfie captioning it with an eye heart emoji, “Grammys”

The singer donned a brown and yellow jacket with black pants and shoes whereas Ameen opted for a multi coloured shirt with dark pants and silver shoes.

Rahman also posted a picture with his team in his second tweet. He wrote in the caption, “All Set”

In third picture, the musician posed with his son again at the red carpet.

“Parenting,” he titled the photograph.