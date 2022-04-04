A. R. Rahman drops pictures with son as they attend Grammy Awards 2022

Renowned singer A. R. Rahman attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards 2022 with his son A. R. Ameen.
Taking to Twitter, the singer-songwriter shared several glimpses from the prestigious ceremony.
In the first post, the Oscar winner is accompanied with his son as he took a selfie captioning it with an eye heart emoji, “Grammys”
The singer donned a brown and yellow jacket with black pants and shoes whereas Ameen opted for a multi coloured shirt with dark pants and silver shoes.
Rahman also posted a picture with his team in his second tweet. He wrote in the caption, “All Set”
In third picture, the musician posed with his son again at the red carpet.
“Parenting,” he titled the photograph.
Addison Rae attended Grammy Awards 2022 with her boyfriend Omer Fedi on Sunday, April 3
Kanye West was barred from performing at the 64th annyal awards
Elon Musk will be holding an event at 'Tesla' Austin Giga factory
‘Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos,’ said Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at 2022 Grammys
The Weeknd took to Twitter to share his plans with fans
Pete Davidson has built up a stronger friendship with Scott Disick after dating Kim Kardashian