Kanye West makes headlines with big win at Grammys 2022

Kanye West might not have performed at the 64th annual ceremony due to a ban on artist but the Donda 2 rapper still made headlines with his major Grammy win.

The Yeezy mogul won an award under the category of Best Melodic Rap Performance for Hurricane alongside The Weeknd and Lil Baby.

The 44-year-old rapper, who now goes as Ye, also left others behind in the Best Rap Song category with his track Jail.

West's recent win has increased the number of Grammy awards he has up to 24.

Earlier, The Blast reported that the Flashing Lights singer's rep confirmed that he was barred from performing at the prestigious event due to his "concerning online behaviour."

The Recording Academy decided after West constantly attacked his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and award show host Trevor Noah on social media.

Noah took to Twitter to react to the news on March 20, writing, "I Said counsel not cancel Kanye."