Arooj Aftab celebrates Grammy win as she drops pictures from the Award Ceremony

Arooj Aftab celebrates Grammy’s win as she drops pictures from the Award Ceremony

Brooklyn based Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab posted some pictures from the prestigious Grammy Awards as she celebrated her historic win.

Taking to Instagram, the Mehram singer shared some photos from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards 2022.

She captioned the post, “Oh my gosh. I am so proud of this moment personally, but also for the industry itself.”

“Tonight we celebrated music as a collective, unapologetically making what we want to make, in all it’s genre-less limitless crossover glory,” the singer added. “Thank you AND congratulations.”

In the pictures, Aftab hugged Jon Batiste, who won the award for Album of the Year, and also posed with famed Korean boy band BTS.

Aftab bagged a Grammy Award on Sunday night, making her the first and only Pakistani artist to win the accolade.



The singer won the award in the Best Global Performance category for her single Mohabbat.



“I think I’m gonna faint. Wow thank you so much. I feel like this category in and of itself has been so insane,” Aftab said while accepting her award.

“I made about everything that broke me and put me back together. Thank you for listening to it and making it yours,” she added.