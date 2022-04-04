Grammys 2022: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy makes surprise appearance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the 64th Annual Grammys Awards, on Sunday night.

During the ceremony, held in Las Vegas, President Zelenskyy delivered a pre-taped speech and made a plea for support for his country amid the Russian invasion.

"The war. What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people. Our children drawing swooping rockets, not shooting stars. Over 400 people have been injured and 153 children died, and we'll never see them drawing," he said, in his video address during the ceremony.

Zelenskyy’s video message was introduced by singer John Legend, who performed a musical tribute for those suffering amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

He further continued, parents in Ukraine "are happy to wake up in the morning—in bomb shelters, but alive. Our loved ones don't know if we will be together again."

"Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can't hear them. But the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom. To live, to love, to sound," he added.

He then shared that his country is facing "horrible silence." Requesting support for his country, he said, "Fill the silence with your music! Fill it today. To tell our story. Tell the truth about this war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can. Any—but not silence. And then peace will come."