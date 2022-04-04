Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticised for ‘ditching royal connections’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to move away from the UK and the Royal Family was harshly criticised by a professor at Royal Holloway, who said that the couple would be ‘nobodies in the US’ without royal association.

According to Pauline Maclaran, a professor of Marketing and Consumer Research, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have little to no appeal in the US without Harry’s royal connections.

Talking to The Sun, Maclaran shared: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to really top up their associations with royalty.”

She further claimed: “Without their royal connections they really are nobodies in the US, which is where they're trying to establish themselves.”

“I do think their unique selling point to put it in marketing speak is that they have the sort of humanitarian aid and of course that high profile. But the high profile is really because of their titles and their associations with British royalty.”

The comments come as Prince Harry remains embroiled in legal battles back home in the UK and also missed his grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29.