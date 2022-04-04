Kate Middleton’s worries upon Prince Louis’ birth revealed by expert

File Footage





Kate Middleton welcomed her third child with Prince William, Prince Louis, in 2018, and according to a lip reader, the Duchess of Cambridge was all nerves while introducing him to the world outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital.

Kate, who gave birth to Louis on April 23, 2018, walked out on the hospital steps with her little bundle of joy in her arms to waiting photographers.

Despite the smiles on both Kate and William’s faces, a lip reader revealed that the new-mom was more nervous than usual, telling husband William that the cold might affect their little one.

As they stood on the windy steps, William appeared to ask his wife, “Are you OK with him?”, to which the Duchess of Cambridge replied, “It’s a bit windy, eh? He could get cold. Let’s go now.”

To this, the ever-caring William replied: “Sure. Off we go.”

Fast forward to 2022, and little Prince Louis is all set to celebrate his fourth birthday later this month.