Halsey takes an early exit from 2022 Grammy Awards: Here's why

Halsey takes an early exit from 2022 Grammy Awards: See

Halsey took an early exit from 2022 Grammy Awards due to her health condition that would not let her stay for long.



The Without Me singer attended the event in Las Vegas in a strapless burgundy-and-black Pressiat gown, and paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels and Stuart Weitzman heels, looking splendid.

The hit-maker jazzed up her style with red lip colour that complemented her fierce red tresses peeking out of her statement hat.

Reportedly, after an hour ago, the young songstress had to leave because she was unwell following her surgery for endometriosis a few days ago.

The Eastride star took to Instagram story and wrote, “Not feeling super well so I left early.”

The singer shared that she managed to see one of her favourite bands performance before she made an early leave from the event.

“Had to see BTS tho. Going to get pasta and sleep,” she stated.

Interestingly, the singer collaborated with BTS in 2019 for the song Boy with Luv.

The singer concluded the note on gratitude. “Thanks for everything luv u all,” she added.

Previously, on Saturday, the 27-year-old shared a photo of herself in a hospital gown and a surgical mask.

The Him and I hit-maker revealed under this post that she would attend this year’s Grammys despite her surgery for endometriosis that happened three days ago.

She quipped, “Fragile but excited.”







