Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin pens heartfelt tribute to husband Alec on 64th birthday

Hilaria Baldwin made husband Alec Baldwin’s 64th birthday extra special with a heartfelt tribute shared on her social media on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the yoga instructor, who is currently expecting her seventh child with the Edge actor, wrote a moving tribute for Alec, urging him to 'live life' amid the controversy of the fatal accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust in October 2021.

Sharing a memorable picture from their first red carpet appearance, the entrepreneur, 38, began with, “You ask me from time to time, in your darkest, saddest moments, if I were to know all of what we would go through, 11 years ago when we met, would I walk away?”

“the answer to your question is: I'd do it a million times, Alec,” she wrote.

Recalling the ‘joyful and scary moments’ Hilaria added that she will always stand by his side. “On your birthday, may I remind you, as your best friend, to live life. Those who truly know you, who know your heart, your courage, your fears, your weaknesses, your strengths and your joys…we want you to live and enjoy each moment. Dial down the negative noise. It is a distraction from what life is about.”

She concluded her note by saying, “We want you to celebrate life and live it to its fullest. You deserve this and so much more. We love you and happy birthday.”

Hilaria also posted glimpses from birthday festivities on her IG Stories, in which Alec and their children can be seen having a special time together on his big day.



