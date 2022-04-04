Chrissy Teigen, John Legend’s children Luna, Miles attend 2022 Grammys, see pics

Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen walked the star-studded red carpet of the 64th Annual Grammys Awards in Las Vegas, on Sunday night.

While the pair flaunted glam on red carpet, their two children also grabbed attention after making a surprise appearance at the award show. Pictures of Chrissy and John’s daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3, went viral on the internet.

The cookbook author, 36, also shared a cute picture of Luna and Miles, in which the mother and daughter can be seen smiling for the camera with Miles standing next to them.

The sweet moment was captured just before John took to the stage and performed a special tribute to Ukraine.

For the event, Chrissy opted for a pink fluffy dress and John donned a blue suit. Their daughter Luna stunned paps by wearing a pastel ensemble. Miles, on the other hand, looked dapper in a green Gucci suit for his first-ever Grammys ceremony.

Sharing the adorable family picture on Instagram, the All of Me singer penned a hilarious caption that reads, “Truly jealous of Miles’s look.”

Take a look.



