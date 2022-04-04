Pakistani Celebrities laud Arooj Aftab’s first Grammy win

Brooklyn based Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab won her first Grammy Award, making her the first Pakistan based artist to win the accolade.

The singer bagged the award in the Best Global Performance category for her solo Mohabbat at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards 2022.

“I think I’m gonna faint. Wow thank you so much. I feel like this category in and of itself has been so insane,” Aftab said while accepting her award.

“I made about everything that broke me and put me back together. Thank you for listening to it and making it yours,” she added.

Ever since the news broke out, several Pakistani celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to celebrate the big win.

From Mahira Khan to Ushna Shah, stars were over the moon as they lauded the Mehram singer.

Take a look at celebs’ reactions here:

Mahira Khan:







Ushna Shah:









Urwa Hocane:



Saba Qamar:



Adnan Malik:







Adnan Siddiqui:







Ali Zafar:



Hadiqa Kiani:



