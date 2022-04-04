Olivia Rodrigo reveals the ‘impact’ of ‘Driver’s License’: ‘Its gonna make me cry’

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo wears her heart on her sleeve and reveals the impact Drivers License has had on her career since its release.

Rodrigo broke down in tears hailing her song Drivers’ License for her breakthrough career trajectory and told People magazine, “Literally talking about it is gonna make me cry.”

“I've been watching the Grammys since I was a little girl and always dreamed that I would come and visit.”

She also referenced her seven nominations and admitted, “The fact that I was nominated for so many today is beyond me. I can't believe it.”

Before concluding she also took a stroll down memory lane and talked of her ‘overwhelming career trajectory’ and admitted, “The first few weeks that 'drivers license' came out was some of the weirdest few weeks of my life.”

“My mom was walking around our neighbourhood. She walked by a car that was blasting 'drivers license' out the window and I was like, 'That's crazy,' and that was one of the most surreal moments of my life and it's only gotten crazier.”