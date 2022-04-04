Olivia Rodrigo reveals the ‘impact’ of ‘Driver’s License’: ‘Its gonna make me cry’

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo wears her heart on her sleeve and reveals the impact Drivers License has had on her career since its release.
Rodrigo broke down in tears hailing her song Drivers’ License for her breakthrough career trajectory and told People magazine, “Literally talking about it is gonna make me cry.”
“I've been watching the Grammys since I was a little girl and always dreamed that I would come and visit.”
She also referenced her seven nominations and admitted, “The fact that I was nominated for so many today is beyond me. I can't believe it.”
Before concluding she also took a stroll down memory lane and talked of her ‘overwhelming career trajectory’ and admitted, “The first few weeks that 'drivers license' came out was some of the weirdest few weeks of my life.”
“My mom was walking around our neighbourhood. She walked by a car that was blasting 'drivers license' out the window and I was like, 'That's crazy,' and that was one of the most surreal moments of my life and it's only gotten crazier.”
The 2022 Grammys has caused uproar on Twitter while ‘Scammys’ trend after snub
Ariana Grande ‘ditches’ 2022 Grammys mere hours before ceremony begins for a shocking reason
Best Music Video: Jon Batiste, "Freedom"
Lady Gaga delivered a heartfelt performance for Tony Bennett
Beyond Album of the Year, he won for best music video, best score soundtrack for visual media for "Soul," best...
The superduo shocked pop heavyweights including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X to win the trophy for...