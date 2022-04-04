Prince William ‘doing the bare minimum’ over slavery past: ‘Take ownership!’

Prince William’s comments about the slavery issue sparks allegations of him having done the ‘bare minimum’ instead of ‘what is needed’.

This allegation has been slapped on by royal biographer and author Omid Scobie.

He made the revelation during an appearance on the Royal Report podcast.

There he claimed, “What surprised me most about that speech was the fact that William had had a chance to really prepare for that moment.”

“From what we understand, it was a sort of change or an addition to a speech that had already been written because of what was going on with protests and the coverage that had followed the image with the fence and of course, the parade or have whatever you want to call it.”

“I think at this point, it was almost not enough to skim over the issue by referring to something your father had said before.”

“Now we have to think of the background to this trip, Kensington Palace has spent the past four years briefing and speaking about William in the role of William the statesman, and we hear it over and over again.”

He also added, “I think that this trip was one of the rare opportunities that he had to show that, at times, improvising along the way as things change.”

“But there was a sort of hesitancy to break away from what had already been planned and to do anything radically different. So those couple of sentences in the speech were the absolute minimum.”