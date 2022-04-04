Prince Andrew relied on Palace office to greenlight £750,000 fraudster payment

Prince Andrew reportedly had Buckingham Palace authenticate the £750,000 fraudster payment he received.

This revelation has come just days after it was revealed that Prince Andrew “received payments of more than £1 million' from Selman Turk.”

For those unversed, Prince Andrew’s introduction with Turk was organized by his gun smuggler pal Tarek Kaituni who was present at, both Fergie’s 60th birthday bash as well as Eugenie’s wedding.

The entire payment also included a £750,000 wedding gift for Princess Beatrice, and according to The Telegraph, Buckingham Palace offices were responsible for authenticating the deposit.

The outlet also explains that the total payment was broken down into three separate, with £1.1m going to Prince Andrew, £250,000 to Sarah and £25,000 to Princess Eugenie.

$15,000 from Princess Eugenie’s payment was meant for her mother’s 60th birthday bash and according to recent revelations, it was stolen from a Turkish millionaire who tried fleeing Turkey with $87 million over political persecution.

Following preliminary investigations, Princess Eugenie released a statement saying, “In early October 2019 I had received a call from our family friend saying that he wanted to make a financial contribution towards my mother’s birthday party to assist with the catering costs.”

“I suggested that any contribution could be made directly to the caterers, but in the event provided my account details to which two payments were made totalling £25,000, which I then transferred on to the company organising my mother’s party.”