‘Weary’ Prince William ‘gets that Firm’s scope’ is shrinking

Prince William’s insistence to ‘accept defeat’ reportedly signals his understanding that Royal Family’s scope has ‘shrunk’.

This claim has been made by royal biographer and author Omid Scobie.

He told the Royal Report podcast, “It was him, putting his hands up and accepting the current situation was that the sentiment towards the Royal Family and that place within society across the Commonwealth Realm is losing its purpose or its value.”



“I think his end of tour statement was a historical moment in the way because it shrunk the reach of the reign of the British monarch for forever.”

“I think that this was William really admitting defeat,” he also went on to add.

Before concluding he also added, “I think that we'll probably see Charles be the last or the third and last royal to head the Commonwealth and things will look very different beyond that.”