Lady Gaga gives musical tribute to Tony Bennett at 2022 Grammys

Music icon Lady Gaga delivered a heartfelt performance in honor of legendary singer Tony Bennett.

A Star Is Born diva took to the stage at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday to deliver a tribute to her Love for Sale collaborator Tony Bennett.

"I love you Tony, we miss you," she said after concluding the performance.

Following a video intro by Bennett, 95, Gaga stared with a performance of Love for Sale. Originally a duet between the duo, Gaga took the stage alone and sang the beautiful, jazzy tune as she smiled and danced around in a strapless blue gown.

She then moved on to the pair's song Do I Love You, and as she sang the tune, videos of her friendship with Bennett began to play in the background.

Gaga, 36, was nominated for five awards at this year's Grammys. She and Bennett won the award for best traditional pop vocal album for Love for Sale, their second collaborative record.

For those unversed, Bennett did not attend the awards ceremony amid his battle with Alzheimer’s disease but he will be cheering for Gaga from his home, according to Bennett’s son Danny’s statement.