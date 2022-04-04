 
Monday April 04, 2022
National

Live: PM Imran, aides violated Pakistan's Constitution: Shehbaz Sharif

The Opposition leaders are addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad.

By Web Desk
April 04, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the dissolution of the National Assembly and rejection of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the premier and his aides clearly violated the Constitution of the country.

More to follow...