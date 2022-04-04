Why Queen is not 'protecting' Harry like she 'protects' Andrew?

Critics of the British royal family think that Prince Harry is being treated unfairly by the monarchy .

Queen Elizabeth's decision to bring Prince Andrew to her late husband Prince Philip's memorial service last week has sparked a debate in the media.



According to multiple reports, senior members of the British royal family were unhappy to see Andrew accompany the Queen.

The Duke of York attended the memorial service days after he reached an out of court deal with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of raping her when she was young.

Commenting on the monarch's decision, Dr Shola Mos-Shogamimu, a lawyer, author and activist, said, "Why doesn't the Queen protect her grandson Prince Harry like she protects her disgraced son Prince Andrew?"

Joining the debate on Andrew's presence at Philip's memorial service, Twitter user Pauk Meek wrote, "Prince Andrew posting a 700 word puff piece about the Falklands on his ex-wife's Instagram account. Sarah had invited the posting, it seems, but deleted a couple of hours later.Tell me again how it's Prince Harry doing his own thing in the US that's destroying the monarchy."

Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages over sexual assault case.