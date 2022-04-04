'Australians don't want Prince Charles to become their head of state'

Australians don't want Prince Charles to become the nation's head of state after Queen Elizabeth's record reign ends, claimed Republicans.



Prince Charles' 95-year-old mother is celebrating her 70th year on the throne, but republicans want that reign to be the last in Australia.

The Australian Republic Movement has released a draft of constitutional amendments, including having up to 11 candidates nominated for president to serve five-year terms.

'With the Queen's reign drawing to an end, we're about to see some dramatic change in Australia ... We'll have Charles as King of Australia and that's something that Australians clearly don't want,' ARM director Sandy Briar told AAP on Sunday.

He said under the movement's plans, each state and territory could nominate one presidential candidate and the federal government could nominate three, with Australians voting on their preferred candidate.

'We [would] make sure that there's no overlap between the responsibilities of the prime minister and the head of state,' he said.

'That's quite a difference from now, where there is a tension between the governor-general as the Queen's representative and the prime minister, with both of them involved in the passing of laws.'

Mr Briar says 'generational change is coming and momentum is building', with about 85 per cent of Australians under 25 not knowing the Queen is Australia's head of state. He said Australia would be following into the footsteps of the majority of the 54 Commonwealth countries, with 15 still having the Queen governing them.

'We should have an Australian chosen by Australians as their head of state,' said Mr Briar.